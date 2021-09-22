KABUL : After attending the funeral of a fellow United Airlines pilot who was killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, Daoud Sultanzoy decided to return to his native Afghanistan and help build its post-Taliban government.

These days, the 66-year-old mayor of Kabul is the most prominent official from the fallen Afghan republic to remain in his job after the Taliban returned to power on Aug. 15.

Every morning, Mr. Sultanzoy, saluted by the municipality’s uniformed guards, runs up the staircase to the same spacious office he now shares with a senior Taliban official.

“I’m not involved in any of their politics but I am here because I am responsible to the people of Kabul, and I’ve decided to stick to it," Mr. Sultanzoy says, seated at his desk as municipality staff pass him paperwork to sign. “This is a responsibility that you cannot throw away frivolously because you just say, ‘Oh, I don’t like these people’."

A day after the fall of the Afghan republic, as thousands of desperate members of the former government tried to escape via the U.S.-controlled airport, the Taliban contacted Mr. Sultanzoy to tell him that they guaranteed his security.

His return to office ensured that some vital municipal services in the capital, such as trash collection and sanitation, remained uninterrupted.

The mayor’s unusual and precarious position exposes the complexities of Afghanistan’s transitional period, as well as the Taliban’s attempts to move from a brutal rural insurgency to a government that can manage a country of 40 million and run its modern cities such as Kabul, home to one in eight Afghans.

Asked whether his continuing service helped the Taliban shore up their legitimacy, Mr. Sultanzoy scoffs.

“I am not helping. I was assigned to serve this city, and I am still serving this city," he says. When people think of the Taliban, they think of the past and are shaken, he adds. “But I find them more tolerant. I am not saying I’ve met everybody, I am sure there are other elements. But the ones I have met are very polite, very understanding."

The Taliban’s new caretaker administrator of Kabul who shares Mr. Sultanzoy’s office, Hamidullah Nomani, served as the Afghan capital’s mayor and a cabinet minister in the Taliban regime before the 2001 U.S. invasion.

While almost all the municipality staff have switched to traditional Afghan clothes since the Taliban takeover, Mr. Sultanzoy stubbornly keeps wearing suits—the only Afghan official to do so now, he quips.

Mr. Sultanzoy first came to America in the 1970s, to study aviation at the University of Miami, at the time when Afghanistan’s national airline, Ariana, was an affiliate of Pan Am, and he later became an American citizen. After participating in the 2001 Bonn conference that charted Afghanistan’s political future, he returned to the country to represent his family’s region, now part of the southeastern Ghazni province, in the new Afghan parliament.

He gave up his U.S. passport to run in Afghanistan’s 2014 presidential elections, but received just 0.46% of the vote. “Relinquished, not renounced," Mr. Sultanzoy says of his citizenship. “America has been good to me, and I don’t renounce anything." The winner of that election, President Ashraf Ghani, appointed him as Kabul mayor in 2020.

Mr. Sultanzoy’s adult children and his wife, a TV host who was crowned Miss Afghanistan in 1972, are all American citizens, and keep in touch with him from the U.S. via daily WhatsApp messages. “Of course they are worried," he says. “But they are very supportive of the decision that I have made not to run away."

More than 100,000 Afghans, many of them members of Kabul’s educated elites, fled the country after Mr. Ghani abandoned the capital on Aug. 15 and the Taliban walked into the city unopposed. Tens of thousands of others tried and failed to get into the U.S.-controlled airport to jump aboard last month’s evacuation flights.

Spared the devastation of urban combat, Kabul has remained a vibrant, functioning city with traffic-jammed streets, open restaurants, shopping malls and markets brimming with produce.

That is a huge difference from the Kabul that the Taliban took over in 1996: a city reduced to rubble after years of artillery exchanges and street battles between rival mujahedeen factions. “Dogs used to feeding on human flesh were roaming the streets," Mr. Sultanzoy says. “The Taliban then came to a city that didn’t exist. This time, they’ve come to a city that exists."

Mr. Nomani, Kabul’s Taliban-appointed caretaker administrator, agrees. “The difference between that Kabul and Kabul today is like earth and sky," he says. “Back then, we inherited a wasteland. Now, we have been handed over a Kabul that’s been rebuilt and repopulated."

A senior member of the Taliban leadership, Mr. Nomani adds that the country’s new masters need the skills of professionals like Mr. Sultanzoy. “We are not taking into consideration the political issues," he says.

“Anyone who has served honestly and has a good record, and that includes the mayor, the deputy mayor and other directors, they are all our friends, we have not brought any change to these positions," Mr. Nomani adds. “Our arrival here wasn’t aiming to stop the work under way. As long as the work proceeds smoothly, we will work together and maintain this friendship."

Some two-thirds of the Kabul municipality’s 8,000 workers are working again, Mr. Sultanzoy says. All of them are men: Women, who account for 5% of the staff, have been told by the Taliban to stay home. No one, including Mr. Sultanzoy, has received a salary for the past three months because Mr. Ghani’s government delayed payments at first and now the new Taliban administration faces a cash crunch.

The U.S. and allies last month froze some $9 billion in Afghanistan’s central-bank reserves and suspended most aid and access to international lenders, prompting a run on Afghan banks. The country’s financial system seized up, meaning that hardly anyone in Kabul currently pays their municipal taxes.

Mr. Sultanzoy wistfully lists the projects he was working on when the city could still spend its $200 million budget: replacing Kabul sidewalks with local permeable stone; green energy initiatives; beautifying the capital’s so-called TV Hill mountain that had been defaced by ugly antennas; 10 new economic corridors; the digitalization of revenue collection.

All these initiatives as well as permit issuance and hiring stopped in mid-August, however. With no money to pay for the catering to serve lunch to staff, most municipal employees go home at noon for the day.

“None of these plans are going ahead now because we are in the phase where we have to revisit everything and see what the new political leadership does," Mr. Sultanzoy says.

“I don’t know what will happen to these plans," he adds. “I don’t expect to be here for too long."

