In Kerala’s wild boar country, farmers get licence to kill

From wild boars to elephants, Kerala’s farmers are struggling to protect their fields, property and themselves from animal attacks. So much so that last year, the government of Kerala proposed to the Centre that wild boars be declared vermin – and their culling permitted. Under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, wild boars are Schedule-3 animals, which are protected, but can be hunted under specific conditions. According to the last count by the department of forests in 2011, the wild boar population in Kerala was 48,043. Forest department officials estimate that their number has gone up to 1 lakh, if not more. According to the Kerala Independent Farmers’ Association (KIFA), 24 people were killed in wild animal attacks between January 2021 and May 2022, and 103 people injured. The data available with the state wildlife department shows as many as 1,238 people have been killed by wild animals in the last decade alone.