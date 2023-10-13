In major setback, Ponnala Lakshmaiah quits Congress ahead of Telangana Assembly election
Senior politician Ponnala Lakshmaiah resigns from Congress
Senior politician Ponnala Lakshmaiah resigned from the Congress on Friday – mere weeks before the Telangana Assembly elections. The former Telangana PCC chief citied ‘recent political developments’ and an ‘unjust environment’ in a lengthy missive to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. The resignation came as a major setback for the Congress as it gears up to release its list of candidates for the November 30 elections.