As a delegation of 21 MPs from I.N.D.I.A reached Imphal in ethnic violence-torn Manipur to assess the situation on Saturday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur threw a challenge at the Opposition bloc. And a request too while he alleged that the visit was a “mere show-off".

Anurag Thakur arrived in Kolkata on Saturday morning as the Opposition faction arrived in Imphal and alleged that those visiting the northeastern state did not utter a word when it “burned" under previous governments.

Terming I.N.D.I.A’s visit to Manipur an “eyewash", Anurag Thakur asked whether Congress and the Opposition bloc will raise their voices over the “atrocities" happening in West Bengal and “crimes against women" in Rajasthan.

Anurag Thakur also requested Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to take the same delegation to West Bengal.

"When Manipur used to remain shut for months, they had not spoken a word. In this context, my request to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is to bring the same delegation to West Bengal, where atrocities are happening against women," he said.

Thakur said that when the delegation returns from Manipur, the members of the team "will not allow Parliament to function".

"Does the Congress oppose the way the Mamata Banerjee government is holding on to power through killings?" he added and coming down heavily on the Opposition, Anurag Thakur said, “This visit is just an eyewash. The Opposition alliance never spoke up when Manipur burned under previous governments."

A delegation of 21 MPs from the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A reached Imphal on Saturday to assess the situation in ethnic strife-torn Manipur. The team will visit several relief camps to meet victims of the ethnic clashes that broke in the northeastern state on May 3.

Manipur has been racked with ethnic clashes since early May between the majority Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills. Over 160 people have been killed in the violence so far.

(With agency inputs)

MPS More Information