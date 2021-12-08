“Women empowerment is possible only when women get equal rights and get respect. Congress is committed to give equal rights and respect to women power," said Priyank Gandhi on the occasion.

“We prepared 'women manifesto' where we want to say we actually want to empower them. We will have to create an environment where shackles can be broken with their opinion, where they get full participation in politics and participation in society that ends their exploitation," she added.

The Congress has divided the manifesto into six sections: 'swabhiman' (self-respect), 'swawlamban' (self-sufficiency), 'shiksha' (education), 'samman' (respect), 'suraksha' (security) and 'sehat' (health).

Promises made

The grand old party has promised that it will allot 40% of the 20 lakh new jobs it aims to create in the state to women, as per the existing provisions of reservation.

Congress also said that women will be prioritised for MGNREGA work. There will also be 25% reservation for women in UP Police.

Within the state labour ministry, there will be a government department to ensure humane working conditions of domestic workers.

Further, businesses increasing their female employee numbers to 50% shall be assisted through adequate incentives, including tax exemptions.

Anganwadi workers will get a minimum honorarium of ₹10,000 per month. Also, every girl studying in 10+2 will receive a smartphone and a scooty will be given to every girl enrolled in undergraduate programmes.

The state will also launch 75 skill schools named after female warriors. New health centres will be opened in rural and urban areas.

Women will be able to travel in government-run buses free of cost and get three gas cylinders free every year.

If no action is taken within 10 days of complaint in crimes such as rape, law will be made for the suspension of the officer.

The Congress had earlier said it will give 40% tickets to women in the coming assembly elections slated for early next year.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said this is the first manifesto for women released for the next year Uttar Pradesh elections, with Priyanka Gandhi hoping that "this will not remain the only such manifesto, and there will be pressure on other political parties to take women participation in politics seriously".

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.