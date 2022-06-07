In search of the average Indian woman

Why did she stop going to school? “Stubbornness," recalled Devi. “When I was in Class IX, everyone in my group, 10-15 girls, moved to a new school, saying it was better than the old one we went to. It was a little far from our village and we had to take a bus. I also wanted to join my friends. I did not want to walk 1-2 km every day to school anymore," she said. But her father refused. “At this point, I decided that I would either go to school with my friends on a bus or not go to school at all," said Devi, laughing at her younger self.

