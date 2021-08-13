Opposition leaders including chief ministers of West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand, and Congress-ruled states are likely to attend virtual meeting called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on August 20.

As part of efforts to take forward the opposition unity displayed during the monsoon session of parliament, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has sent invites to leaders of like-minded parties for the virtual meeting to forge unity and a joint opposition strategy.

The meeting will be held at 4 pm.

The opposition parties forced repeated adjournments during the monsoon session of parliament on their demands including a probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware and repeal of farm bills. The session was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, two days before its scheduled conclusion.

Meanwhile, Sena leader Sanjay Raut told PTI, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will attend the meeting. Meanwhile, NCP MP Supriya Sule too confirmed that party chief chief Sharad Pawar will be taking part in the meeting. Congress is part of the Sena-led ruling coalition in Maharashtra along with the Nationalist Congress Party.

A political aide of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee also confirmed that the party has received an invite to a virtual meet for opposition leaders by Congress president Sonia Gandhi slated for August 20, . The TMC is likely to join the meeting.

Earlier in the day, confirming that the Congress leadership has convened a virtual meet next Friday, a senior DMK leader said Stalin is likely to take part in the meet. "We are expecting an official invite today. Probably it will be received by his (Chief Minister's) office," he said, adding, Stalin, president of the ruling party, would attend if invited.

(With inputs from agencies)

