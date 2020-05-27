In times of covid-19, Indian diplomacy goes for jugaad

New Delhi started its evacuation flights to bring home stranded Indians on 7 May. According to the Indian foreign ministry numbers, 173 flights and three ships have been pressed into service to bring back stranded Indians from 34 countries. The ministry’s target is to bring back 100,000 Indians from 60 countries by 13 June with preparations underway to widen the scope of the “Vande Bharat mission" as the repatriation plan is known as. Indians nationals stranded in neighbouring countries have been allowed to return through land border routes that had been closed in March.