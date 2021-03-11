A day after an alleged attack in the Nandigram Assembly constituency, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged supporters and party workers to maintain peace and not to do anything that would cause problems to the public.

"I request everybody to maintain peace and refrain from doing anything that can cause inconvenience to anybody," Banerjee said in a video message from the SSKM Hospital.

The Bengal CM also said that she will resume work in the next two to three days. "I am on medication and will resume work in the next 2-3 days. I may have to use a wheelchair initially," she added.

CM Banerjee also spoke about her injuries but avoided repeating her allegations of an attack in Nandigram and being pushed by four or five people and a conspiracy.

"I sustained injuries in hand, leg and ligament. I suffered chest pain... I was greeting people while standing near the car when I was pushed against it, yesterday. I was given medicines and taken to Kolkata, where my treatment is on," she said.

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) also appealed to party workers to maintain peace and not resort to "means which Didi would not approve of".

"We appeal to all our workers to not let their emotions overflow. We understand your concerns and we'll keep updating about Hon'ble @MamataOfficial's health. We request to maintain peace and not resort to means which Didi would not approve of. Let us all pray for her speedy recovery," the All India Trinamool Congress tweeted.

Meanwhile, TMC MLA Paresh Pal said, "The condition of her (Mamata Banerjee) leg is serious. Doctors are treating her. A little more pressure could have resulted in spine injury."

A delegation of the Trinamool Congress earlier today filed a complaint at the Election Commission office in Kolkata over the attack and have called the incident a "deep-rooted conspiracy to take her life".

CM Banerjee, who was on a two-day visit to the Nandigram Assembly constituency, from where she filed her nomination on Wednesday, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her poll campaigning.

The Bengal CM was brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram.

CM Banerjee has sustained "severe bony injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, as per the report of her initial medical examination.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will happen in eight phases starting from 27 March with the final round of voting taking place on 29 April. The counting of votes will take place on 2 May.





