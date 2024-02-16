Income Tax Appellate Tribunal unfreezes Congress' bank accounts, Kharge says 'power drunk Modi Govt…' | 10 points

Congress leader Vivek Tankha appeared before the tribunal against the order and said the party was now allowed to operate its bank accounts. Congress party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to 'save democracy' and criticized the Modi government for freezing the party's accounts.

Premium Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge came down heavily on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government after the alleged freezing of the grand old party's bank accounts by the Income Tax department (PTI)

India's main opposition Congress party who on Friday alleged that its bank accounts were frozen by the income tax department just weeks before the expected announcement of national elections, has now been de-frozen by the appellate tribunal. The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal de-froze the accounts of the party and will hear the matter next Wednesday. I-T dept freezes Congress bank accounts on ‘flimsy grounds’, Ajay Maken Congress leader Vivek Tankha, who appeared before the tribunal against the order, said the party was now allowed to operate its bank accounts. Here are 10 updates on IT dept freezes Congress party's accounts Congress spokesman Ajay Maken on Friday said the I-T sleuth's action against his party was aimed at sidelining it ahead of the polls. Four of Congress's accounts had been frozen after an investigation of the party's 2018-19 income tax returns, Maken said. He added that the income tax department had issued a payment demand for ₹ 210 crore in relation to its probe. Maken conceded that the party had filed its returns late by up to 45 days but insisted it had done nothing to warrant such a penalty. PM Modi takes a jibe at Congress, labels ‘Modi virodh’ as party's sole agenda Maken said four main bank accounts were frozen. However, PTI news agency said nine accounts were frozen.

Following the reports of the ‘freezing of bank accounts,' Congress party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to “save democracy". Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government, Kharge wrote a post on the X platform saying, "Power drunk Modi Govt has frozen the accounts of the country's largest Opposition party - the Indian National Congress - just before the Lok Sabha elections", he added, "This is a deep assault on India's Democracy!". The 81-year-old MP also wrote, “The UNCONSTITUTIONAL money collected by the BJP would be utilised by them for elections, but the money collected by us through CROWDFUNDING shall be sealed!" The Congress chief asserted that the party would take on the streets against the government's ‘autocracy’. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter against the Modi government. He wrote, "Don't be afraid Modi ji, Congress is not the name of power of money but of power of people. We have never bowed down before dictatorship, nor will we ever bow down. Every Congress worker will fight tooth and nail to protect India's democracy".

The freezing of accounts of opposition party has come just a day after India's Supreme Court scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme of anonymous political funding, calling it “unconstitutional". The top court has asked for the disclosure of the bond's donors, amount and recipients by 13 March.

Recently, Congress launched a crowdfunding campaign 'Donate for Desh' for the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The grand old party said that the campaign was inspired by the 'Tilak Swaraj Fund' started in the year 1920. On the 138 years completed by Congress, the party had urged the citizens to pay the money in multiples of 138 (e.g., ₹ 138, ₹ 1380, ₹ 13,800, or more).

On 3 January, Maken, in a post on X, informed that the Congress party collected a total donation amount of ₹ 10.15 crore.

10.15 crore. By January-end the party's funding surged to ₹ 20 crore under the Donate for Desh campaign.

20 crore under the Donate for Desh campaign. The top five states from which the maximum donation under the 'Donate for Desh' campaign was collected were Telangana, Haryana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

Later, the party launched a 'Donate for Nyay' crowdfunding campaign for the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The party said that people would get a Rahul Gandhi-signed letter or merchandise in return for their donation. According to Congress treasurer Maken, within two hours of launching the 'Donate for Nyay' campaign, ₹ 2 crore was collected by the party.

