The income Tax department has seized 4 main bank accounts of Congress on ‘flimsy grounds,’ party treasurer Ajay Maken claimed on Friday. He further asserted that the grand old party doesn't have money to pay bills or salaries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the Congress party, the accounts were frozen on an Income Tax demand of ₹210 crore for 2018-19, an election year. Maken said the party has already appealed to the Income Tax appellate authority.

Maken said, “We got information yesterday that banks are not honouring the cheque we are issuing. On further investigation, we got to know that the Youth Congress bank accounts have been frozen. The accounts of the Congress party have also been seized. Income tax asked for ₹210 crore recovery from Youth Congress and Congress party. The crowdfunding money in our accounts has been frozen. Just 2 weeks before elections when the opposition's accounts are frozen, it is equivalent to freezing the democracy..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Don't have money to pay salaries, bills: Maken Questioning the motive behind the alleged freeze of party accounts ahead of the forthcoming parliamentary elections, the Congress leader said, “For the first time in the country's history, accounts of the principal opposition party have been frozen by the tax authorities on flimsy grounds, barely two weeks before the announcement of general elections."

He said and further asserted, “Right now we don't have any money to spend, to pay electricity bills, to pay salaries to our employees. Everything will be impacted, not only Nyay Yatra but all political activities will be impacted..."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra arrived in Bihar on Friday. The Yatra reached its final stage in Bihar and is scheduled to enter Uttar Pradesh later today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi as it enters Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening. She will join her brother in Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh after the yatra enters the state from Bihar.

