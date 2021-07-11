Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of World Population Day encouraged people to spread awareness about the problems arising out of an increasing population.

"Increasing population is the root cause of major problems including inequality prevailing in the society. Population control is the primary condition for the establishment of a progressive society," Uttar Pradesh CM tweeted in Hindi and roughly translated to English.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Law Commission chairman Aditya Nath Mittal on Saturday said that under the proposed population control bill in the state, any couple who would follow the two-child policy will receive perks from the government.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh floats two-child policy for local polls, govt job aspirants

The state's Law Commission has released the first draft of the proposed 'UP Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021' in the public domain and invited public suggestions by July 19.

"State Law Commission has given a proposal for population control and welfare. We have proposed that any couple that follows the two-child policy will be given all government benefits. They will be able to avail all government welfare schemes," Mittal told ANI.

People having more than two children in Uttar Pradesh will be debarred from contesting local bodies polls, applying for government jobs or receiving any kind of subsidy, says a draft of a population control bill put up on the state law commission website.

The draft bill, for which suggestions have been invited from the public till July 19, also prohibits promotions in government jobs for such people, while offering incentives to those limiting their children to two.

The draft says it is necessary to control and stabilise the population of the state for the promotion of sustainable development with more equitable distribution.

*With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.