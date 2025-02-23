IND vs PAK: ‘Sports policy is different,’ BJP takes a dig at Congress’s Rashid Alvi for ‘playing the enemy’ remark

  • IND vs PAK: BJP leader Praveen Khandelwal recently took a dig at Congress leader Rashid Alvi for his ‘playing against the enemy’ remark

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published23 Feb 2025, 06:13 PM IST
IND vs PAK Champion's Trophy 2025: The India versus Pakistan match of the Champion's Trophy, which is currently underway, has already witnessed a lot of unique moments. From Hardik Pandya's ‘bye-bye’ wave to Babar Azam, to Virat Kohli and Azam's heartwarming moment ahead of the match, fans have been reacting to all the moments.

Now, politicans have also joined the bandwagon. Recently, BJP leader Praveen Khandelwal slammed Rashid Alvi for his ‘playing the enemy’ comment ahead of the IND vs PAK match in Dubai.

“Rashid Alvi probably forgets that diplomacy is different, politics is different and sports policy is different," said BJP's Praveen Khandelwal. He further claimed that the Congress leader's remark had ‘no basis’.

What Rashid Alvi said

Ahead of the India vs Pakistan match in Dubai, Congress's Rashid Alvi had questioned, what is the point of playing against Pakistan, as it is India's arch rival.

“Every BJP leader makes a lot of statements against Pakistan. They say if Congress wins, a celebration will be held there (Pakistan). Now, the Indian team is playing cricket with the Pakistan team, What kind of policy is this? If Pakistan is our enemy, then what's the point of playing with them,” questioned Rashid Alvi.

The Congress leader further stated that the government is disrespecting the families of soldiers who lost their lives fighting terrorism by allowing the IND vs PAK cricket match to take place.

Indian National Anthem and PCB fiasco

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was in fumes, and squarely blamed the International Cricket Council (ICC) after India's national anthem played at the start of an ENG-AUS match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

“The PCB has made it clear that the ICC needs to offer some explanation as their people are responsible for the (national anthem) playlist of teams in the Champions Trophy,” a source said as quoted by PTI.

First Published:23 Feb 2025, 06:13 PM IST
