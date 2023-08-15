Independence Day 2023: ‘Nation is with Manipur’, says PM Modi at Red Fort

While addressing the nation on Independence Day 2023, PM Modi assures the nation's support for Manipur and says peace will be the path to find a solution to the violence in the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on Independence Day said that the country is with Manipur.
Speaking from the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, PM Modi talked about the violence in the North-Eastern state and said the Central and the state government had been working on maintaining peace.
“The women of Manipur have suffered much. The nation is with Manipur. We will find a solution through peace. Path for solution in Manipur will be found through peace; Centre, state government making all efforts for a solution, will continue to do so," said PM Modi.
PM Modi wishes Independence Day to the 140 crore families India - world's biggest democracy. “Number 1 nation in terms of population. we all are celebrating independence day today," said Modi.
Modi lauds the contribution of youth, and says those from tier 2, and tier 3 cities also making a lot of impact in various fields, including start-ups.
Earlier on Monday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke “less" on Manipur violence during his reply to the motion of no-confidence in Lok Sabha last week.
He said Manipur was a border state and if the Centre is not paying adequate attention to the situation, “this is the most serious worrisome thing".
The CBI is set to investigate nine more cases related to Manipur violence, which will take the total number of cases probed by the agency to 17, said a PTI report citing officials.
The probe by the central agency would not be limited to these 17 cases. Any other case related to crime against women or sexual assault may also be referred to it on priority, said the PTI report citing officials.
More than 160 people have been killed, and several hundred injured since ethnic violence first broke out in the state on May 3 when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.
Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40% and reside mostly in the hill districts.
