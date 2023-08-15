After hoisting the national flag at the ramparts of Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and hailed the women empowerment and said that India has the highest number of women pilots in civil aviation.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, Delhi, Modi said, “One sole energy that is leading the nation is ‘women-led development’. We have the highest number of women pilots in civil aviation."

Modi further said about the women scientists in the Chandrayaan-3, saying, “We have women scientists working on lunar missions."

Modi further hailed the women's self-help group. He said that we are working on 2 crore 'lakhpati didi' scheme. 10 crore women are enrolled in the self-help group. My dream is to make 2 crore Lakhpati didi; We will train the women's self-help group for drone training. We want to strengthen the agrotechnology and we will give drones to women."

"I want to thank the mothers, sisters and daughters of my country for their capability. I want to thank the farmers for their efforts that India is moving ahead in the agriculture sector. I thank the workers and labourers for their contribution as India is moving toward modernity," said PM Modi at Red Fort on Independence Day.

The government is working to increase the number of 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' from 10,000 to 25,000, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said Jan Aushadhi Kendras have given new power to the people, especially the middle class.

"If someone is diagnosed with diabetes, then a monthly bill of ₹3,000 gets accrued. Through Jan Aushadhi Kendras, the medicines that cost ₹100, we are giving it at ₹10 to ₹15," he said.

Now the government has plans to increase the number of 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' from 10,000 to 25,000, he said.

Addressing the nation on Independence Day for the 10th consecutive time as prime minister, Modi said global experts are saying that India will not stop now.

