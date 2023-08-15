Independence Day 2023: Missed PM Modi's Independence Day speech today? Here's the full text for you10 min read 15 Aug 2023, 02:27 PM IST
PM Modi greets the nation on Independence Day, lauds health workers and highlights government initiatives for development and poverty alleviation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, greeted his 140 crore ‘Pariwarjan’ (Family Members) and noted the trust in the country which is at an all-time high.
