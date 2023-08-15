Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, greeted his 140 crore ‘ Pariwarjan ’ (Family Members) and noted the trust in the country which is at an all-time high.

Addressing the nation on the occasion, he lauded the exemplary contribution of health workers specially Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers for their dedication and persistent efforts in achieving the milestone of over 200 crore Covid vaccinations. “Helping the world during and after COVID has established India as a friend to the world", he further noted.

Accentuating the efforts of the government to improve the Universal Health Coverage of the country, he said that the government has invested Rs. 70,000 crores in Ayushman Bharat which provides Rs.5 lakh annual health guarantee to the BPL families.

Highlighting the vision of One Earth, One Health and One Future, he said “Jan Aushadhi Kendras have given new strength to the middle class of the country by savings of Rs. 20,000 crores. He affirmed that nation is going to work in the coming days with the target of increasing the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras to 25,000 from the present number of 10000 Kendras.

Giving an account of the progress in the last 10 years, the PM said that the figures tell a compelling story of change. Asserting that the transformation is huge and a testament to the immense capability of the nation, the PM said that 10 years ago, 30 lakh crore rupees used to go to the states from the Government of India. In the last 9 years, this figure has reached 100 lakh crore, the PM pointed out. “Earlier, 70 thousand crore rupees were spent from the treasury of the Government of India for the development of local bodies, today it is more than 3 lakh crore rupees."

The PM told the nation that earlier, 90 thousand crore rupees were spent to build the houses of the poor; today it has increased 4 times and more than 4 lakh crore rupees are being spent to build the houses of the poor. The PM informed that bags of urea which are sold at Rs. 3,000 in some global markets are being given to farmers at not more than 300 rupees. “The bags of urea that are sold for 3,000 rupees in some global markets, we provide to our farmers for 300 rupees, and hence the government is providing a subsidy of 10 lakh crore rupees on urea for our farmers."

The PM explained that the MUDRA Yojana has enabled crore of citizens to become entrepreneurs and thus also be job creators for others. “The Mudra Yojana, with a budget of over 20 lakh crore rupees, has provided opportunities for self-employment, businesses, and ventures for the youth of our country. About eight crore people have started new businesses, and it's not just eight crore people who started their businesses; each entrepreneur has provided employment to one or two individuals.

Speaking on the Manipur violence, Modi said that there has been a period of unrest and violence in Manipur and news of attacks on the dignity of women, he noted that people of Manipur are maintaining peace for sometime and asked that the process of peace be carried forward. “The state and the central government are working together to solve those problems and will continue to do so", he said.

The capability to provide employment to 8-10 crore new individuals has been achieved through the Mudra Yojana availed by eight crore citizens." The PM added that businesses too were supported during the COVID-19 pandemic, wherein MSMEs were supported with nearly 3.5 lakh crore rupees, preventing them from sinking and providing them strength.

The PM also recalled how the "One Rank One Pension" initiative brought the benefit of 70,000 crore rupees from India's treasury to our soldiers, as a tribute to them. The families of our retired soldiers have got this money, he said.

The PM underlined that these are just a few examples and that there are many more initiatives that have significantly contributed to the country's development, generating employment in various corners of the nation. The PM reminded the nation that compared to earlier years, the nation’s budget has been increased manifold across categories.

The PM informed that as a result of all these efforts, 13.5 crore poor people have broken free from the chains of poverty and entered the new middle class, during the one tenure of five years of the government. The PM told that there can be no greater satisfaction in life than this. The PM added that the various schemes ranging from housing schemes, provision of 50,000 crore rupees to street vendors through the PM SVANidhi scheme, and many more such schemes have aided these 13.5 crore people to rise above the hardships of poverty.

Prime Minister explained how India’s G20 Presidency has helped show the world the potential of the common citizen of the country. The PM said that it is certain that India's potential and India's possibilities are going to cross new heights of confidence and that these new heights of confidence should be taken with new potential.

“India’s G20 presidency has made the world aware of the potential of India’s common citizen. Today, India has got the opportunity to host the G-20 Summit in the country. And for the last one year, the way many such G-20 events have been organized in every corner of India, it has made the world aware of the potential of the common man of the country."

Modi said that the Ministry of Jal Shakti is laying emphasis on ensuring that pure drinking water reaches each and every citizen of our country. “We are reiterating and focusing on development of sensitive systems to protect the environment", he added. Talking about how India showed the light during the dark times of the Corona pandemic, he said the government created a separate Ministry of AYUSH and today Yoga and AYUSH are making waves in the world. After India braved Corona, the world is looking for holistic health care, which is the need of the hour, he added.

Referring to the separate Ministry for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy, the Prime Minister called them crucial contributors and pillars of the government and the country’s economy. The new Ministry is playing an important role so that no one from the society and that class is left behind in availing the benefits announced by the government, he added.

Meanwhile, PM said that the nation has presented India’s diversity to the world. “The world is watching India's diversity with wonder and because of that the attraction towards India has increased. The desire to know and understand India has risen."

The Prime Minister recalled his visit to Bali for the G-20 Summit, where he said that the world leaders were eager to know about the success of the Digital India Programme. “Everyone was keen to know about Digital India and then I used to tell them that the wonders India has done are not limited to Delhi, Mumbai or Chennai; even the youth of my Tier-2, Tier-3 cities are involved in the wonders India is doing."

Speaking on the economy, PM Modi said that India has improved its world ranking from the 10th largest economy in 2014 to the 5th largest in 2023 today. The PM said that this rise happened due to fighting corruption, the stopping of leakages in transfer of government benefits and creation of a strong economy and spending of public money for the welfare of the poor. “Today, I want to tell the countrymen that when the country is economically prosperous, it does not just fill the coffers; it builds the capability of the citizens and the nation. If there is a government that takes a pledge to spend this honestly for the welfare of its citizens, only then one achieves such rare progressive outcomes."

Modi further said that the Government is working with Women’s Self Help Groups (SHGs) with the aim of creating 2 crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’ in villages. The PM observed that 10 crore women are today associated with Women’s Self-Help Groups. “In villages today, one can find a Didi in the Bank, in the Anganwaadi and a Didi to provide medicines."

The Prime Minister spoke about agri-tech and made a pitch for leveraging the potential of science and technology in rural development. The PM said that 15,000 Women’s Self-Help Groups would be given loan and training for operating and repairing drones. “Drone ki Udaan" will be carried out by these Women’s Self-Help Groups, said the PM.

Modi stressed that the government has plans to increase the number of 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' from 10,000 to 25,000.

He said Jan Aushadhi Kendras given a new power to the people special the middle class. If someone is diagnose with diabetes then a monthly bill of Rs. 3000 get accrued.

Through Jan Aushadhi Kendras, the medicines that cost ₹100, we are giving it at ₹10 to ₹15," he said.

The Government will launch Vishwakarma scheme with an allocation of ₹13,000 to 15,000 crore in the next month for those with traditional skills. He said the government is working to increase the number of 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra' (subsidised medicine shops) from 10,000 to 25,000.

PM informed that the government Red Fort has allocated ₹10 lakh crore as urea subsidy for farmers. He said “To give urea that costs ₹3,000 per bag globally at a cheaper rate of Rs. 300 per bag to farmers, the government allocated ₹10 lakh crore as urea subsidy."

“India has gained a new strategic strength in recent years and today our borders are more secure than ever," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation from the ramparts of historic Red Fort, Delhi on the 77th Independence Day on August 15, 2023. He reiterated the Government’s unwavering resolve to ensure national security amid the current global security scenario, asserting that a number of military reforms are being undertaken to modernise the Armed Forces and make them young & battle ready to deal with all future challenges.

The Prime Minister also emphasised that the people of the country feel safe today as there has been a drastic decline in the number of terrorist attacks. When the country is peaceful and secure, new goals of development are achieved, he said.

The Prime Minister also referred to the One Rank One Pension scheme, a long-pending demand of defence pensioners, which was implemented by the Government as soon as it came to power. “OROP was a matter of respect for the soldiers of our country. We implemented it when we came to power. ₹70,000 crore have reached the ex-servicemen and their families today," he added.

In his address to the nation, Narendra Modi highlighted the remarkable transformation in India's digital landscape. He underscored the rapid strides made in bringing internet connectivity to the remotest corners of the country and internet is reaching to every village, ensuring that the benefits of the digital revolution reach every citizen.

The Prime Minister mentioned the days when internet data tariff rate before 2014 was prohibitively expensive and contrasted it with the present, where India boasts the world's most affordable internet data rates. He noted that this reduction in costs has resulted in significant savings for every family across the country.

(With PIB inputs)