Speaking on the economy, PM Modi said that India has improved its world ranking from the 10th largest economy in 2014 to the 5th largest in 2023 today. The PM said that this rise happened due to fighting corruption, the stopping of leakages in transfer of government benefits and creation of a strong economy and spending of public money for the welfare of the poor. “Today, I want to tell the countrymen that when the country is economically prosperous, it does not just fill the coffers; it builds the capability of the citizens and the nation. If there is a government that takes a pledge to spend this honestly for the welfare of its citizens, only then one achieves such rare progressive outcomes."

