Independence Day 2024: Here is why Kailash Gahlot was chosen to unfurl Tricolour in Arvind Kejriwal’s absence in Delhi

  • Independence Day 2024: Najafgarh MLA Kailash Gahlot has been a minister in Arvind Kejriwal-led cabinet since 2017. Currently, Home, Transport and Environment minister of Delhi, Gahlot, 49, has also been Finance Minister of Delhi.

Livemint
Updated14 Aug 2024, 12:22 PM IST
Independence Day 2024: Here is why Kailash Gahlot was chosen to hoist Tricolour in Arvind Kejriwal's absence
Independence Day 2024: Here is why Kailash Gahlot was chosen to hoist Tricolour in Arvind Kejriwal’s absence(ANI)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) nominated Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot to hoist the national flag on August 15 at the Chhatrasal Stadium event.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, currently in Tihar jail, requested that Minister Atishi be allowed to hoist the flag on his behalf for the Independence Day celebrations.

India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in celebrating the occasion from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi. He will unfurl the National Flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.

But why was Gahlot chosen over others?

Najafgarh MLA, Gahlot, has been a minister in Arvind Kejriwal-led cabinet since 2017. Currently, Home,Transport and Environment minister of Delhi, Gahlot, 49, has also been Finance Minister of Delhi.

Over the past few days, Gahlot has been seen sharing stage with L-G Saxena. On August 13, the L-G was accompanied by Gahlot at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the multi-level electric bus depot.

The L-G was the chief guest of the event. Earlier too, Saxena and Gahlot were seen together at the event in which new e-buses were inducted into Delhi’s transport fleet.

The choice that bypasses several other senior government leaders was expected to set off another round of tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation and the LG Secretariat. But the AAP welcomed the move to nominate Gahlot to hoist the national flag saying it ‘honours’ the principle of democracy."

AAP welcomes decision

"We welcome the decision to have Delhi's Home Minister, Kailash Gahlot, hoist the national flag on August 15. This move honours the principle of democracy by choosing an elected representative over an appointed one, reinforcing the importance of the people's mandate in our governance," Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in a statement.

In March 2024, the Enforcement Directorate summoned Gahlot for questioning in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for the national capital.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

 

