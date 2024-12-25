‘India achieving unprecedented milestones’: Amit Shah, NDA leaders strategise at JP Nadda’s residence

On the birth centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, NDA leaders, including Amit Shah, convened at BJP President JP Nadda's New Delhi residence to discuss governance and upcoming elections, emphasising unity and the vision for 'Viksit Bharat@2047'. 

Gulam Jeelani
Updated25 Dec 2024, 08:32 PM IST
Advertisement
‘India achieving unprecedented milestones’: Amit Shah, NDA leaders strategise at JP Nadda’s residence in New Delhi

Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) met here at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda’s residence on December 25 marking the birth centenary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Janata Dal-United leader and Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Apna Dal (S) president and Union minister Anupriya Patel, as well as Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Union minister HD Kumaraswamy, were present at the meeting, news agency PTI said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bihar’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (S) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, also a minister in the PM Narendra Modi-led government, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) president Upendra Kushwaha, a Rajya Sabha MP, and Thushar Vellappally, president of Bharath Dharma Jana Sena, were also present at the meeting.

Also Read | Vajpayee: The statesman who shaped India with his vision, resolve

Though there was no official word on the agenda of the meeting, sources said good governance and political issues were discussed.

Good governance was a key theme of the Vajpayee government.

The meeting of the alliance was held on the birth anniversary of the BJP stalwart, who is credited with successfully running the first coalition government for its full term.

Advertisement

'India is achieving unprecedented milestones'

"Attended the NDA leaders' meeting in New Delhi today. Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India is achieving unprecedented milestones and has positioned itself as a global superpower," Nadda said in a post on X after the meeting.

"The NDA government remains steadfast in its pursuit of the vision of 'Viksit Bharat@2047', ensuring a brighter and more prosperous future for all," he added.

Also Read | NDA leaders to meet at JP Nadda’s house today

Uttar Pradesh's Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad said said it was an “informal" meeting of the NDA leaders on the occasion of the birth centenary of Vajpayee “Our future strategy is to move forward together. We have to show unity in all the upcoming elections...everyone congratulated (the BJP leaders) in the meeting for the victory in Haryana and Maharashtra assembly polls,” he told reporters when asked about the meeting.

Advertisement

Asked if issue of Shah's remarks on Ambedkar came up at the meeting, the Nishad Party chief said, "...We have come for people's welfare. How to get success in that, energy needs to be spent on that."

'No need to respond'

Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India is achieving unprecedented milestones and has positioned itself as a global superpower.

"There is no need to respond to their narrative and negative thoughts," he added in an apparent reference to the Congress and other opposition parties who are up in arms against Shah over his remarks.

Also Read | ‘Himmat kaise hui…’: Sanjay Singh to JP Nadda over illegal immigrant claims

The NDA meeting comes amid the alliance's focus on simultaneous elections, with all constituents lending support to the proposal. A Joint Committee of Parliament, constituted to scrutinise two bills for simultaneous polls, is expected to meet on January 8.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Key Takeaways
  • The NDA is focusing on simultaneous elections as a strategic move to enhance governance.
  • Unity among NDA constituents is deemed essential for future electoral success.
  • The meeting reflects the NDA’s commitment to the vision of a developed India by 2047.
Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsPoliticsNews‘India achieving unprecedented milestones’: Amit Shah, NDA leaders strategise at JP Nadda’s residence
First Published:25 Dec 2024, 08:32 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts