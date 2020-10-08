India, Afghanistan reaffirm commitment to deepen bilateral ties

NEW DELHI: The chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah, on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two leaders "reaffirmed" their commitment to deepen India-Afghan ties during talks

"PM @narendramodi met with Dr. Abdullah Abdullah @DrabdullahCE of Afghanistan, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation. He reaffirmed our long term commitment to further deepening India-Afghan ties," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said in a Twitter post.

No other details were immediately available.

Abdullah is on a six-day visit to India which comes almost a month after the formal launch of peace talks between the Afghan government and the rebel Taliban group brokered by the US.

Abdullah who arrived on Tuesday met India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday evening. Doval had hosted a dinner for the Afghan leader that was attended by Indian army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane and the Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat besides foreign secretary Harsh Shringla.

India has backed an “Afghan owned" and “Afghan-led" peace process - one whose terms are set by the Afghan government in Kabul rather than outside forces.

The Taliban is seen as supported by Pakistan, India’s arch rival. Islamabad has always sought a friendly government in Kabul that it can fall back upon in case of a war with India. New Delhi on its part has been hoping for an administration in Kabul that is not inimical to its interests.

India had been in favour of a continued US presence in Afghanistan till the Taliban were defeated but US president Donald Trump after saying in 2017 that US troops would stay and finish off the insurgency changed had tack and sought the pullout of US troops necessitating a peace deal with the Taliban that paved the way for the talks between Kabul and the Taliban.

According to US envoy on Afghanistan and Pakistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, the peace talks launched on 12 September in Qatar should be able to deliver a deal by early next year.

Recently, New Delhi had hosted former Uzbek commander and ex-Afghan vice president Abdul Rashid Dostum. According to analysts, the two visits taken together could be seen as India’s efforts to keep in touch with all key groups in Afghanistan as the peace process progresses.

Dostum was part of a group opposed to the Taliban when the hardline group was in power between 1996-2001. He was based in Mazar-e-Sharif and controlled the city till it was overrun by the Taliban in 1998 when he escaped into Uzbekistan.

Abdullah, of mixed Tajik and Pasthun ethnicity, was a close aide of Ahmad Shah Masood who led the anti-Taliban resistance movement until he was killed in a bomb attack in September 2001, two days before the terror attacks in the US.

