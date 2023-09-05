BJP slams Udhayanidhi Stalin for hate speech, while Congress and other parties distance themselves from his remarks on Sanatana Dharma.

The INDIA alliance seems to be divided over the Sanatana Dharma remark row, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders slammed Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for “unadulterated hate speech". The saffron party drew parallels between the DMK leader and Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Uday Stalin’s meditated comment is unadulterated hate speech and a call for genocide of 80% population of Bharat, who follow Sanatan Dharma. Congress and I.N.D.I.A alliance support for Stalin’s bile is most disconcerting," the BJP said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

On the other hand, the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Aam Aadmi Party, who are a part of the Opposition INDIA bloc distanced themselves from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son for commenting on Sanatana Dharma. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the people should not comment on anything that may hurt the religious sentiments of the people adding that she respects Sanatana Dharma.

“I have a great regard for the people of Tamil Nadu. But my humble request to them, every religion has its separate sentiments. India is a secular country, it is a democratic country and at the same time, unity in diversity is our origin. So, I respect Sanatan Dharma. We go to temples, mosques, churches everywhere. We should not be involved in any matter that may hurt any section," Banerjee said.

Congress leader Karan Singh strongly objected to Stalin's comments calling for the "eradication of Sanatana Dharma" saying that it is "most unfortunate and totally unacceptable". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It is shocking that a responsible politician should make this kind of a totally unacceptable statement. I have the highest regard for the magnificent Tamil culture but I take strong objection to the statement made by Thiru Udhayanidhi," Karan Singh said.

"Our view is clear; 'Sarva Dharma Samabhava' is the Congress' ideology. Every political party has the freedom to tell their views...We are respecting everybody's beliefs..." said Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin has come under severe criticism since he mentioned on Saturday that Sanatan Dharma should not merely be opposed but eradicated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

And, unfazed by the widespread opposition to his anti-Sanatan Dharma stand, he yesterday said he would continue to raise his voice against Sanatan Dharma.

"I will again and again about the issue that I spoke about at the event on Saturday. I will speak more. I told that day itself that I am going to talk about the issue which is going to irritate many and that is what has happened," Stalin said on Monday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)