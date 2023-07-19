Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar initially resisted the name I.N.D.I.A for the opposition front at the Bengaluru conclave citing similarity with the word NDA, an allaince spearheaded by the BJP. He also pointed out how an opposition alliance could be named INDIA.

However, as most parties seemed to be pleased with it, Nitish Kumar also gave in. "All right, if all of you are okay with it (the name INDIA), then it is fine," the Bihar Chief Minister said.

Apart from Kumar, reservations for the name was also expressed by left leaders and had also suggested a few alternatives.

During the Bengaluru conclave, the opposition front planning to challenge the ruling BJP in 2024 was proposed to be named "I.N.D.I.A," signifying Indian National Developmental Inclusive. The name was declared Congress president Mallikarjun KhargeReports attributed the name INDIA to Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee and even Rahul Gandhi. All opposition leaders had been asked for suggestions.

Some reports said Rahul Gandhi suggested the name and it was decided that Mamata Banerjee should formally propose it.

Opposition meet in Bengaluru

The development came as top leaders of 26 Opposition parties from across the country met in Bengaluru on Tuesday to discuss a united strategy to take on the ruling NDA alliance at the Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The 26 parties resolved to “safeguard the idea of India as enshrined in the Constitution".

Leaders of twenty-six opposition parties, who met in Bengaluru on Tuesday, accused the BJP of systematically assaulting the “character of our republic" and expressed their steadfast resolve to “safeguard the idea of India".

The Samuhik Sankalp of 26 political parties belonging to I.N.D.I.A alleged that the pillars of the Indian Constitution “are being methodically and menacingly undermined".

The leaders decided to have a new name for the group I.N.D.I.A - India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.ti

ALLIANCE More Information