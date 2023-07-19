I.N.D.I.A. alliance: How Opposition Front convinced Nitish Kumar to agree with the new name1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 11:29 AM IST
Bihar CM initially resisted the name I.N.D.I.A for opposition front, but eventually gave in as most parties were pleased with it. 26 opposition parties resolved to safeguard the idea of India and decided to rename the group as India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar initially resisted the name I.N.D.I.A for the opposition front at the Bengaluru conclave citing similarity with the word NDA, an allaince spearheaded by the BJP. He also pointed out how an opposition alliance could be named INDIA.
