The INDIA alliance on Tuesday decided to approach the Supreme Court over scam that happened in Maharashtra assembly elections to make BJP led alliance win.

The decision was announced after a meeting between NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and noted lawyer and Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi here.

Prashant Sudamrao Jagtap, President, NCP(SP) Pune, says, "In today's meeting (at NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar's residence), we have decided to appear in Supreme Court as INDIA alliance regarding the scam that happened in Maharashtra assembly elections to make BJP led alliance win... All the parties within the INDIA alliance in Maharashtra will go to the Court. We have faith in the Supreme Court and we expect that the SC will pronounce order in our favour and against the scam."

Pawar has been meeting leaders of his party who lost the assembly elections.

The INDIA bloc has claimed that it lost the elections in Maharashtra due to alleged manipulation of EVMs in favour of the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition.

In the elections held last month, the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition won 235 seats in the 288-member House while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance bagged 46.

During the meeting, Kejriwal flagged concerns related to voter lists in Delhi where assembly elections are due early next year.

