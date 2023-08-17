INDIA alliance in troubled waters? AAP clashes with Congress over Delhi Lok Sabha seats3 min read 17 Aug 2023, 04:21 AM IST
Efforts to form a 26-party Opposition alliance in India faced obstacles this week, with the AAP party threatening to leave and rumours circulating that NCP chief Sharad Pawar would join the BJP-led NDA.
