INDIA allies to hold third round of meetings in Mumbai on August 25. Know more1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Members of the INDIA coalition will hold their third meeting in Mumbai at the end of August. The meeting will focus on seat sharing discussions.
Members of the newly-named INDIA coalition are set to hold a third round of meetings in Mumbai at the end of August. The third meeting of the bloc will be hosted jointly by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction, with support from the Congress. The Mumbai Summit -- as it is being called by INDIA bloc parties - is significant as discussions regarding seat sharing are likely to be taken up.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×