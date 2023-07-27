Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  INDIA allies to hold third round of meetings in Mumbai on August 25. Know more

1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 10:50 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Members of the INDIA coalition will hold their third meeting in Mumbai at the end of August. The meeting will focus on seat sharing discussions.

India's opposition leaders, from left, T.R.Baalu, M.K Stalin, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarajun Kharge, attend a meeting of opposition parties

Members of the newly-named INDIA coalition are set to hold a third round of meetings in Mumbai at the end of August. The third meeting of the bloc will be hosted jointly by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction, with support from the Congress. The Mumbai Summit -- as it is being called by INDIA bloc parties - is significant as discussions regarding seat sharing are likely to be taken up.

The Opposition bloc had announced its name after a meeting in Bengaluru earlier this month.

Members of the INDIA alliance had announced their name after a meeting in Bengaluru earlier this month. While its first meeting was hosted in Patna by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), the second occurred in Congress-ruled Karnataka. This is the first time that the opposition meeting will be held in a state where no member of the INDIA bloc is in power.

ALSO READ: INDIA alliance to visit violence-hit Manipur on July 29-30

The INDIA alliance has led extensive protests before the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over the past week, calling for discussion on the Manipur crisis and other issues. Round-the-clock protests had also broken out over the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh from the Rajya Sabha. AAP lawmakers were persuaded to limit their agitation to daylight hours on Thursday, ending their daily protest when Parliament's proceedings conclude.

"Fellow MPs of team INDIA came along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the protest site. INDIA has unanimously decided that the protest will continue, and start every day at 10 am and continue for the day till the Parliament proceedings continue," Singh later said in Hindi on Twitter.

(With inputs from agencie

Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 10:52 PM IST
