Speculation are rife that Bihar Chief Minister and INDIA bloc ally Nitish Kumar might return to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). India Today cited BJP sources as saying on Thursday that the BJP has set a condition for the JD(U) chief if he wants to return to the alliance. And that condition is: Nitish Kumar must quit as the chief minister, sources said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Jan Ki Baat, predicts elections through opinion and exit polls, also cited sources as saying that Nitish Kumar is set to return to the NDA and is currently mulling legal options to dissolve state assembly. Earlier in the days, sources told NDTV that Nitish Kumar might not join the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, when it enters his state on January 29.

Nitish Kumar is a key figure in the INDIA coalition who switched from the BJP two years ago. JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said on Thursday Nitish Kumar had appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for awarding 'Bharat Ratna' to Karpoori Thakur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He told ANI , “Nitish Kumar ji appreciated the way Karpoori Thakur did not give MLA ticket to his own son. He also appreciated the PM for awarding 'Bharat Ratna' to Karpoori Thakur." Nitish Kumar had earlier rejected the post of convenor of the INDIA bloc, as per ANI sources.

The INDIA bloc suffered a setback on Wednesday as Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said that her party declared that the Trinamool Congress would fight alone in Bengal. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also said that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party will not have any alliance with Congress in Punjab for 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Amid these speculations, former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai claimed that the opposition alliance INDIA bloc would disintegrate due to dissatisfaction among its allies. He asserted that several key allies, including Mamata Banerjee's TMC, Sharad Pawar's NCP, and Nitish Kumar's JD(U), were drifting away, signalling the end of the alliance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Mamata Banerjee has already exited the alliance, and Sharad Pawar is likely to follow suit. Nitish Kumar has taken a step outside the alliance. The INDI alliance will not endure much longer as parties withdraw due to the attitude of Congress leaders. It won't exist when Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister for the third time," Bommai was quoted by ANI as saying on Thursday.

The India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was formed seven months ago to take on the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

