The Narendra Modi government will face a no confidence motion on Wednesday amid growing calls for a discussion on the Manipur violence. While the newly named INDIA coalition does not have the requisite numbers to overthrow the BJP-led administration, the move is intended to put pressure on the PM. The Opposition has repeatedly sought an address by Modi on the matter as well as the suspension of regular parliamentary proceedings to discuss the situation.

“INDIA alliance is aware of its numbers in the Lok Sabha but this is not just about numbers. This is about Manipur's fight for justice. A message should go out to the brothers and sisters of Manipur that PM Modi might have forgotten Manipur but INDIA alliance stands with them in this hour of grief and we are fighting for their rights, inside the Parliament," explained Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

He added that it was now in the interest of “national security and integrity of the country" for the PM to address the issue.

“We want to tell PM Modi to come to the Parliament and address the nation as this matter is not about Manipur alone anymore but it has spread over to other states as well," he added.

Speaker Om Birla has already accepted the motion moved by Opposition lawmakers and said the date for the debate will be decided later.

“Now, it (the no-confidence motion) has been tabled and has been accepted, the Speaker now has to fix a date for the debate and the voting on it. PM must respect parliament, this is not a presidential form of government this is a parliamentary democracy," added Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.

