'INDIA aware of Lok Sabha numbers, but…': Here's why Opposition moved no confidence motion against Modi govt1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 03:05 PM IST
The Narendra Modi government will face a no confidence motion on Wednesday over the Manipur violence. Opposition wants PM to address the issue.
The Narendra Modi government will face a no confidence motion on Wednesday amid growing calls for a discussion on the Manipur violence. While the newly named INDIA coalition does not have the requisite numbers to overthrow the BJP-led administration, the move is intended to put pressure on the PM. The Opposition has repeatedly sought an address by Modi on the matter as well as the suspension of regular parliamentary proceedings to discuss the situation.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×