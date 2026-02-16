Mint Explainer | Bangladesh’s political transition and what it means for India
Summary
India could focus on improving bilateral economic ties with Bangladesh that have been a major casualty under Yunus's governance. Embargoes on the usage of Indian land ports could be lifted as a goodwill gesture.
Bangladesh will have a new prime minister on Tuesday, with Tarique Rahman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) set to take the oath in Dhaka. Senior foreign representatives will attend the ceremony, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla from India.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story