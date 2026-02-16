The polls mark a new and significant chapter in Bangladesh’s politics and history. The Awami League, instrumental in the birth of Bangladesh in 1971, was barred from contesting. It is now a banned party. This came after Awami League PM Sheikh Hasina was ousted after massive student protests in 2024. The polls followed 18 months of interim rule under Nobel Peace Prize winner Mohammed Yunus, making Tuesday’s swearing-in the formal beginning of a new political phase.