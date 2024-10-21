‘India only beacon of hope amid global crisis…,’ says PM Modi; ‘No scope for rest...’

Modi declared India's optimism despite global crises, citing significant milestones in economy and infrastructure. He urged relentless work towards future goals and a developed India by 2047, moving beyond past comparisons to focus on aspirations and the potential of the country's youth.

Updated21 Oct 2024, 12:42 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that there is no scope for rest as his government works to make India's dreams come true and fulfill its pledge.

“I meet many people who tell me, 'India is now the fifth largest economy in the world, so many milestones have been achieved, reforms implemented, then why are you working so hard?,” Modi said addressing the NDTV World Summit.

"In the last 10 years, 12 crore toilets have been built, and 16 crore homes have gas connections... is this enough? My answer is no. This is not enough. Today India is among the youngest countries in the world. This youth potential can take us to the skies," Modi said at the event.

Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister for the record third time along with 71 cabinet ministers in June this year. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 held in February to April this year.

No rest, no relaxation: PM Modi

"The dreams we have seen, the pledge we have made, there is no rest, no relaxation," Modi said at the summit.

"There's a tradition that every government compares its work with that of the previous government. We used to walk this path too, but from now on we can't compare the past and the present and be happy with it. The metric of success from now on would be 'What we want to achieve'. India now has a forward-looking approach. The vision for a developed India by 2047 is a part of this mindset," he said as per NDTV report.

The metric of success from now on would be 'What we want to achieve'.

Modi said India emerged as a beacon of hope as the developments in the last five years had become a cause for global concern. These, he said, include the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in the disruption of economies, price rise and unemployment, followed by wars in Ukraine and West Asia.

"In India, we are discussing the India Century. India is the ray of hope amid the global crisis. There are challenges in front of India but we feel a sense of positivity here," Modi said.

Key Takeaways
  • PM Modi stresses the importance of continuous effort and ambition for India’s future.
  • India aims to leverage its youthful population for progress toward becoming a developed nation by 2047.
  • Recent global challenges are viewed as opportunities for India to emerge as a leader.

