INDIA bloc 4th meeting today; Know agendas, PM candidate suspense, other details | 10 updates
India bloc meeting will be held at the Ashoka Hotel at 3 pm on Tuesday. This will be the fourth meeting of the INDIA opposition parties bloc.
After witnessing a major setback in the recently held assembly polls in three states, the Congress party will meet its alliance parties to discuss further course of action keeping the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in mind.
- Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said regional parties are strong enough to defeat BJP. "Wherever there are regional parties, the BJP is nowhere to be seen. Most of the regional parties are in the INDIA bloc," the RJD leader said.
For the first time in 34 years, Parliament suspends Opposition 92 MPs
- Delhi Cabinet Minister and senior AAP leader Atishi told the media that CM Arvind Kejriwal will make every possible effort to make the INDIA alliance a success.
- At the INDIA bloc meeting, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said he hoped that today's meeting will be result-oriented. The TMC MP added that the alliance should be able to give a message that it can fight and defeat the BJP.
INDIA bloc should finalise seat-sharing arrangement on Tuesday: Mamata Banerjee
- Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi lashed out at the Central government saying, "This meeting becomes even more important, after the dictatorial behaviour of the central government...The way they are misusing their powers, it is important the people know about it. It is important to tell the people that today it is happening with the Members of Parliament, and it can happen with them as well".
- JMM MP Mahua Maji said the opposition parties will take steps to make sure mistakes committed in recent Assembly polls are not repeated. "The alliance has been formed to win. Seat-sharing should be done as per the winnability of candidates of the parties," Maji added.
- The theme chosen by the INDIA bloc for the elections is "Judega Bharat, Jeetega India" (India will unite, India will win) to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!