After witnessing a major setback in the recently held assembly polls in three states, the Congress party will meet its alliance parties to discuss further course of action keeping the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in mind. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The INDIA alliance comprising Congress, TMC, Samajwadi Party, CPI (M), AAP, and PDP among others will hold a meeting in New Delhi today to deliberate on a blueprint for a joint campaign, seat sharing, and redrawing the strategy for taking on the BJP in the 2024 general elections.

Here are the top 10 updated on the INDIA bloc meeting India bloc meeting will be held at the Ashoka Hotel at 3 pm on Tuesday. This will be the fourth meeting of the INDIA opposition parties bloc. Previous meeting were held on June 23 (in Patna), July 17-18 (in Bengaluru), and August 31-September 1 (in Mumbai).

The leaders will discuss strategies on how to defeat PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

On Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said the INDIA bloc's PM candidate will be decided after the 2024 general elections.

However, posters featuring Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were put up in Patna, demanding that he be made the alliance's Prime Ministerial face of the INDIA bloc. ‘Ek Nischay, ek Nitish’ posters hint at rift in INDIA bloc over PM's face? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said regional parties are strong enough to defeat BJP. "Wherever there are regional parties, the BJP is nowhere to be seen. Most of the regional parties are in the INDIA bloc," the RJD leader said. For the first time in 34 years, Parliament suspends Opposition 92 MPs

Delhi Cabinet Minister and senior AAP leader Atishi told the media that CM Arvind Kejriwal will make every possible effort to make the INDIA alliance a success.

At the INDIA bloc meeting, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said he hoped that today's meeting will be result-oriented. The TMC MP added that the alliance should be able to give a message that it can fight and defeat the BJP. INDIA bloc should finalise seat-sharing arrangement on Tuesday: Mamata Banerjee

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi lashed out at the Central government saying, "This meeting becomes even more important, after the dictatorial behaviour of the central government...The way they are misusing their powers, it is important the people know about it. It is important to tell the people that today it is happening with the Members of Parliament, and it can happen with them as well".

JMM MP Mahua Maji said the opposition parties will take steps to make sure mistakes committed in recent Assembly polls are not repeated. "The alliance has been formed to win. Seat-sharing should be done as per the winnability of candidates of the parties," Maji added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The theme chosen by the INDIA bloc for the elections is "Judega Bharat, Jeetega India" (India will unite, India will win) to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.