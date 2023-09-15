The Opposition INDIA bloc, following a joint meeting, had released a list of Television News anchors' shows that the alliance's leader would actively avoid and boycott attending. The INDIA bloc listed out 14 such TV news anchors who would be boycotted by their leaders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday, INDIA bloc member and Congress MP from Assam, Gaurav Gogoi told reporters that the decision to boycott certain TV news anchors and their shows were taken because ‘Congress party’ wishes ‘not to extend support to some journalists who are in the WhatsApp group of the BJP Media cell’.

"The motive of Congress party behind this decision is to not extend support to some journalists who are in the WhatsApp group of the BJP Media cell and spread hatred in the country, which is a crime as per the law." Gogoi said.

The decision on listing anchors and shows was taken at the first meeting of the INDIA coordination committee held at the home of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.

"There are some anchors who conduct provocative debates. We'll make a list of them and INDIA alliance partners will stop going to their shows" AAP MP Raghav Chadha said earlier.

The list, shared by several member parties of INDIA coalition, contains the names of Republic Network's Arnab Goswami, Aaj Tak's Sudhir Chaudhary, News18 Hindi's Amish Devgan, TimesNow's Navika Kumar, IndiaToday Group's Gaurav Sawant among 14 news anchors.

"The coordination committee authorised the sub-group on media to decide upon the names of the anchors on whose shows none of the INDIA parties will send their representatives," Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said after the meeting on Wednesday.

"The Congress has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month. All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows," senior party leader Randeep Surjewala had posted on X (former Twitter).

The Coordination Committee has also decided to begin the process of seat-sharing in view of next year's general elections.