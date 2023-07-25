After Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at opposition's INDIA bloc, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hit back hinting that the PM is trying to divert attention and said, ‘We are talking about Manipur, while he is talking about East India Company.’ Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responded saying, ‘We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur’.

Addressing the BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi came down heavily on Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), stating that "From the Opposition's conduct, it seems that they have decided to remain in the Opposition. We have to work in the interest of the public and move forward."

Sources close to the development also cited that with opposition parties rallying around the name of their 'INDIA', PM Modi hit back at them saying it is just an attempt to mislead people.

He took names of several organisations with the name of 'India' - like East India Company and Popular Front of India - to make the point that merely having such a term in their nomenclature does not change anything, sources said.

Hitting back at Modi's comments, LoP Rajya Sabha & Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament, said, “We are talking about Manipur, but the Prime Minister is talking about East India Company"