Rahul Gandhi hits back at PM Modi on ‘INDIA’ jibe, says ‘will rebuild idea of India in Manipur, call us whatever…’1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 01:50 PM IST
Congress President Kharge hits back at PM Modi's jibe at the opposition's INDIA bloc, saying, ‘We are talking about Manipur, while he is talking about East India Company.’ Some opposition parties are likely to move a no-confidence motion against the government.
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at opposition's INDIA bloc, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hit back hinting that the PM is trying to divert attention and said, ‘We are talking about Manipur, while he is talking about East India Company.’ Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responded saying, ‘We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur’.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, Call us whatever you want, Mr. Modi.
We are INDIA. We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all her people. We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur, he adds
Opposition likely to bring no-confidence motion against Government
Some opposition parties, part of the INDIA alliance, are likely to move a notice of no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha, sources said on Tuesday.
A proposal to submit the notice was discussed at a meeting of the constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Tuesday morning.
The sources said after weighing various options to force Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak in Parliament on the situation in strife-torn Manipur, it was decided that this would be an effective way to compel the government to initiate a discussion on the issue.
(With agency inputs)