Congress President Kharge hits back at PM Modi's jibe at the opposition's INDIA bloc, saying, ‘We are talking about Manipur, while he is talking about East India Company.’ Some opposition parties are likely to move a no-confidence motion against the government.
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at opposition's INDIA bloc, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hit back hinting that the PM is trying to divert attention and said, ‘We are talking about Manipur, while he is talking about East India Company.’ Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responded saying, ‘We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur’.
Addressing the BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi came down heavily on Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), stating that "From the Opposition's conduct, it seems that they have decided to remain in the Opposition. We have to work in the interest of the public and move forward."
Sources close to the development also cited that with opposition parties rallying around the name of their 'INDIA', PM Modi hit back at them saying it is just an attempt to mislead people.
He took names of several organisations with the name of 'India' - like East India Company and Popular Front of India - to make the point that merely having such a term in their nomenclature does not change anything, sources said.
Hitting back at Modi's comments, LoP Rajya Sabha & Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament, said, “We are talking about Manipur, but the Prime Minister is talking about East India Company"
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, Call us whatever you want, Mr. Modi.
We are INDIA. We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all her people. We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur, he adds
Opposition likely to bring no-confidence motion against Government
Some opposition parties, part of the INDIA alliance, are likely to move a notice of no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha, sources said on Tuesday.
A proposal to submit the notice was discussed at a meeting of the constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Tuesday morning.
The sources said after weighing various options to force Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak in Parliament on the situation in strife-torn Manipur, it was decided that this would be an effective way to compel the government to initiate a discussion on the issue.
