'INDIA bloc is a real challenge': Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says BJP takes all polls seriously
BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan sees INDIA bloc as a real challenge in elections.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has dubbed the 26-party INDIA bloc a ‘real challenge’ in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Voicing a desire to contest the upcoming polls, he also asserted on Friday that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance did not take any election ‘casually’. The Rajya Sabha MP said that his party's primary agenda was to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured a third term at the helm.