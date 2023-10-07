Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has dubbed the 26-party INDIA bloc a ‘real challenge’ in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Voicing a desire to contest the upcoming polls, he also asserted on Friday that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance did not take any election ‘casually’. The Rajya Sabha MP said that his party's primary agenda was to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured a third term at the helm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I consider it (INDIA bloc) as a real challenge because the BJP and the NDA do not take any election casually. From ground workers to top leaders, everybody takes each election very seriously and the prime minister leads us from the front, provides a report card of his work, appeals to the people, and exposes the misleading statements and double standards of the opposition," he told news agency PTI.

Pradhan also said that 'some people' make alliances without principles – out of 'fear, arrogance or selfishness' – without singling out any party or individual.

“Our relentless efforts are aimed at gaining the blessings of the people through hard work."

ALSO READ: From Jumla Boy to Ravan, BJP and Congress exchange barbs The Union Minister also addressed the recent debates around the Women's Reservation Bill, lauding the PM for setting an example.

"The Congress let the women's reservation bill lapse and did not show any dedication to it during its rule. Nobody had held its hands. It had the opportunity (to get the bill passed) but it did not do it. Why didn't they do it? You came in 2008 and let it lapse until 2014, especially the Congress party. Who stopped you? You never had the commitment to do it," he said.

He also lashed out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for demanding a pan-India caste based census in recent days. Pradhan opined that the Wayanad lawmaker and his "family party" should give a detailed account of the work they did for the OBCs and weaker sections in the last 75 years.

"Those who did not fulfil their responsibilities and criticise... this is called opportunistic politics. You did not do anything," he said.

(with inputs from agencies)

