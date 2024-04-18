'Congress lacks genuine ideological motivation to oppose BJP': INDIA bloc ally Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the Congress for fielding Choudhary Lal Singh as its Lok Sabha candidate from the Udhampur Parliamentary constituency of Jammu and Kashmir.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hit out at its INDIA bloc ally Congress and said on Thursday that the grand-old party “lacks any genuine ideological or practical motivation to oppose the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party], beyond the rhetoric crafted by news-centric PR agencies". He reportedly slammed the Congress for fielding Choudhary Lal Singh from the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir