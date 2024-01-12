 INDIA bloc leaders to meet virtually tomorrow; discuss convener's name, seat-sharing dynamics | Mint
Politics / News/  INDIA bloc leaders to meet virtually tomorrow; discuss convener's name, seat-sharing dynamics
INDIA bloc leaders to meet virtually tomorrow; discuss convener's name, seat-sharing dynamics

 Livemint

INDIA bloc leaders to attend virtual meeting on 13 January, discuss convener's name, seat-sharing dynamics

INDIA bloc leaders in meeting (PTI)Premium
INDIA bloc leaders in meeting (PTI)

The leaders of the INDIA bloc are scheduled to attend a virtual meeting at 11:30 AM on 13 January. The leaders of the Opposition alliance will likely take up the contentious issues like the name of the convenor of the alliance and the seat-sharing dynamics. The development comes as the disagreements are cropping up amongst the INDIA alliance parties over seat sharing arrangements for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. 

This is a developing story, will be updated soon

Published: 12 Jan 2024, 05:12 PM IST
