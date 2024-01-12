The leaders of the INDIA bloc are scheduled to attend a virtual meeting at 11:30 AM on 13 January. The leaders of the Opposition alliance will likely take up the contentious issues like the name of the convenor of the alliance and the seat-sharing dynamics. The development comes as the disagreements are cropping up amongst the INDIA alliance parties over seat sharing arrangements for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

This is a developing story, will be updated soon

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!