Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  INDIA bloc leaders to meet virtually tomorrow; discuss convener's name, seat-sharing dynamics
BREAKING NEWS

INDIA bloc leaders to meet virtually tomorrow; discuss convener's name, seat-sharing dynamics

Livemint

  • INDIA bloc leaders to attend virtual meeting on 13 January, discuss convener's name, seat-sharing dynamics

INDIA bloc leaders in meeting

The leaders of the INDIA bloc are scheduled to attend a virtual meeting at 11:30 AM on 13 January. The leaders of the Opposition alliance will likely take up the contentious issues like the name of the convenor of the alliance and the seat-sharing dynamics. The development comes as the disagreements are cropping up amongst the INDIA alliance parties over seat sharing arrangements for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

This is a developing story, will be updated soon

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.