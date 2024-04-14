Congress has 'problems that need remedying': Amartya Sen dissects Opposition's loss to BJP
Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen highlighted the Congress party's organisational problems and the loss of power by the Opposition in India due to disunity.
The Congress party has many organisational problems, said Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen while noting that the Opposition in India has lost much of its power due to disunity. He stated that the INDIA bloc has failed to gain much traction as its important allies JD(U) and RLD have walked out.