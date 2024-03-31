Priyanka Gandhi cites Ramayana at INDIA rally, tells PM Modi that 'Ravan had army, but Ram...'
INDIA Bloc Maharally: Reminding the BJP of “the 1000-year-old (Ramayana) epic and its message”, Priyanka Gandhi spoke about how Lord Ram defeated Ravan despite having no army, chariot or resources.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said on Saturday that she wants to remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the message of Lord Ram that "power does not last forever" and "ego is shattered one day". She was speaking at the INDIA bloc's rally held in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.