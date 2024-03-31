Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said on Saturday that she wants to remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the message of Lord Ram that "power does not last forever" and "ego is shattered one day". She was speaking at the INDIA bloc's rally held in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

Gandhi was the last speaker at the grand rally organised by the Opposition to protest the "misuse" of central agencies at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- ruled Centre.

She said, "Those in power call themselves Ram Bhakt...I believe they are trapped in an illusion."

Reminding the BJP of "the 1000-year-old epic and its message", Priyanka Gandhi spoke about how Lord Ram defeated Ravan despite having no army, chariot or resources.

"When Lord Ram was fighting for the truth. He did not have power or resources. He did not even have a chariot. Ravan had a chariot, resources, an army and gold. Lord Ram had the truth, hope, faith, love, modesty, patience and courage...," Gandhi said.

"I want to tell those sitting in power, I want to remind PM Modi the message of Lord Ram: power does not last forever, power comes and goes; ego is shattered one day. This was the message of Lord Ram and his life," she added.

INDIA bloc's 5 demands

At the end of her speech, Priyanka Gandhi announced five demands of the INDIA bloc. These were:

1. The Election Commission of India must ensure equal opportunities to everyone in elections.

2. The Election Commission must stop the coercive actions being taken against opposition parties by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax Department.

3. CM Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren should be released immediately.

4.The action to "strangulate" opposition parties financially should be stopped.

5. An Special Investigation Team (SIT) should be formed under the supervision of the Supreme Court to investigate the allegations of Electoral Bond, extortion and money laundering.

