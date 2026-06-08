Crucial INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi today: Who’s attending and what’s on the agenda?

At least 23 political parties of the opposition INDIA bloc are schedulded to meet today to redraw their strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The meeting scheduled at 12 noon in the national capital is also expected to iron out differences amid changed power dynamics after the defeat of regional anchors TMC and DMK in the recent assembly polls.

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The meeting comes close on the heels of electoral setbacks for two key regional players—the DMK and the TMC—amid reports of growing differences within the Opposition alliance over a range of issues.

Top leaders of opposition parties including Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC's Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav of RJD and Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT), besides Left leaders and those from smaller parties, are likely to attend the meeting at the Constitution Club in the national capital.

In a post on X on Sunday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that 23 political parties have confirmed their participation in the "INDIA janbandhan" meeting, while asserting that the opposition bloc continues to stand united through its diversity.

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Ramesh said that some parties have expressed their inability to attend this meeting for their own reasons even though they have conveyed their strong opposition to the Modi government's policies and actions.

While the DMK and AAP are unlikely to attend, TVK is likely to be included in the bloc.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already publicly distanced itself from the bloc, while the DMK earlier announced its decision to boycott the gathering after the Congress snapped ties with it in Tamil Nadu and joined the TVK-led government, news agency PTI said.

What's on the agenda of INDIA bloc meeting? The alliance is set to deliberate on the future course of action and will aim to put a united face to take on the Modi government on national issues in the run-up to the next election cycle in states and the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

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The recent defeat of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal has also forced the opposition bloc to come together to take on the saffron surge in the country.

The TMC is likely to raise the issue of alleged attacks on its leaders in Bengal and rally support of INDIA bloc parties.

"Meeting with a common purpose and clear intent. INDIA united. Many parties look forward to meeting in the spirit of camaraderie," TMC MP Derek O'Brien said.

What will leaders discuss? -The INDIA bloc parties will discuss how to redraw their strategy and challenge the ruling BJP

-The meeting also aims at ironing out the difference which have emerged amid the changed power dynamics in some states, news agency PTI said.

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-The recent defeats of TMC at the hands of the BJP in Bengal will also be discussed. “Many parties look forward to meeting in the spirit of camaraderie,” TMC leader O'Brien added.

-The parties will discuss the way forward and the next course of action. The larger purpose is to project a united front against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre on national issues ahead of the next set of Assembly elections and the Lok Sabha elections, 2029.

Differences within INDIA bloc The recent assembly elections have, however, also brought out differences within the opposition bloc, with the CPI-M set to raise with the Congress the charge that the Left had a political understanding with the BJP in Kerala polls. The Left parties lost against the Congress-led UDF in the only state they were in power.

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The CPI(M) which will be represented by its Rajya Sabha leader John Brittas at the meeting, is likely to flag the issue and seek clarifications from the Congress leadership, sources said.

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby has written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, saying such accusations were inconsistent with the spirit of cooperation that underpins the opposition alliance.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said Baby's letter raises questions about the unity of the INDIA alliance.

"This is the real state of the INDI alliance -- no mission, no vision, only confusion, division, allegations and ambition for positions," he said in a video statement.

However, Ramesh said that like India, the "INDIA janbandhan" continues to stand united through its diversity.

He said the parties which are unable to attend have conveyed their "strong opposition to the Modi government's policies and actions that are snatching away the right to vote for millions of Indians, assaulting the Constitution daily, attacking Opposition leaders through investigative agencies...".

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He said that these parties are against the Modi government's policies that are "seriously damaging the livelihoods of crores of Indians, breaking household budgets through relentless price rise, betraying the hopes and aspirations of lakhs of youth, dampening investment climate, and compromising the national interest by its foreign policy".

CPI General Secretary D Raja said the formal meeting of the INDIA bloc is taking place after a long time and the Left parties will raise their issues.

"Every party has certain issues to raise. The Left parties also have issues that we want to raise, and other parties may have their own concerns. The DMK is not attending the meeting...," he said.

When was the last INDIA bloc meeting held? The last official meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was held in New Delhi on June 1, 2024, just ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

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On 7 August, 2025, Rahul Gandhi hosted a crucial strategy dinner for top INDIA bloc leaders at his New Delhi residence that brought together nearly 50 leaders from over 25 opposition parties, where the issue of alleged electoral manipulation, particularly the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar, was raised.

The INDIA bloc leadership has since then got together formally during consultations ahead of Parliament sessions, when opposition parties discussed floor coordination and issues to be jointly raised against the central government.

These included moving notices against the then Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Speaker Om Birla and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, seeking their removal.

The recent assembly election outcomes have prompted fresh introspection within opposition ranks.

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"...This is the need of the hour... the Congress Party and others who share the same ideology, those who want to save the country, protect the Constitution, and shield people from rising inflation, must also come together," Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said on the INDIA bloc meeting.

The INDIA alliance, formed ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, comprises several opposition parties that have sought to jointly challenge the BJP-led NDA at the national level.

Centre bulldozing anti-democratic attitudes

Meeting with a common purpose and clear intent. INDIA united. Many parties look forward to meeting in the spirit of camaraderie.

Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Sunday said the meeting will focus on the current political climate, alleging that the Centre is "bulldozing anti-democratic attitudes" and the issue of students amid the row over NEET UG exam.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Venugopal stated, "We are discussing the current political situation in the country. The way in which the Government of India is bulldozing anti-democratic attitudes and the issue of students. We have to discuss a lot of issues in this meeting. The INDIA alliance meeting is an important meeting."

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(With agency inputs)