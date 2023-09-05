Floor leaders of the Opposition bloc — ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)’ — will meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in Delhi today (5 September). As per the media reports, the leaders will chalk out strategies for the upcoming elections in five states as well as the Lok Sabha elections next year. Last week, the leaders of the opposition block concluded their third meeting in Maharashtra and adopted resolutions to collectively contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, the leaders are yet to announce the seat-sharing arrangements. The first meeting of the joint opposition was held in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18.
Read all the latest updates at Mint's LIVE blog:
Voting for the bye-elections to the seven assembly constituencies of six states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Tripura, West Bengal, and Jharkhand has started today. This is the first election between the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition bloc's newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).
The first meeting of the Coordination Committee of the INDIA alliance will be held on September 13. The meeting will be held at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Delhi.
The floor leaders of the INDIA bloc will gather at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi today.
