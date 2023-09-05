Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

INDIA bloc meet LIVE updates: Floor leaders to meet at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST
Livemint

Another round of meeting of the Opposition leaders will be held today in Delhi today at Mallikarjun's Kharge's residence.

Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Mallikarjun Kharge during a press conference after the bloc leaders meeting, in Mumbai on Friday.

Floor leaders of the Opposition bloc — ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)’ — will meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in Delhi today (5 September). As per the media reports, the leaders will chalk out strategies for the upcoming elections in five states as well as the Lok Sabha elections next year. Last week, the leaders of the opposition block concluded their third meeting in Maharashtra and adopted resolutions to collectively contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, the leaders are yet to announce the seat-sharing arrangements. The first meeting of the joint opposition was held in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18.

Read all the latest updates at Mint's LIVE blog:

05 Sep 2023, 08:30 AM IST India bloc meeting LIVE: Bypolls in 6 states a test for Opposition

Voting for the bye-elections to the seven assembly constituencies of six states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Tripura, West Bengal, and Jharkhand has started today. This is the first election between the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition bloc's newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). 

05 Sep 2023, 07:25 AM IST India bloc meeting LIVE: 1st Coordination Committee meeting on 13 Sept

The first meeting of the Coordination Committee of the INDIA alliance will be held on September 13. The meeting will be held at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Delhi.

05 Sep 2023, 07:15 AM IST India bloc meeting LIVE: Leaders to meet in Delhi today

The floor leaders of the INDIA bloc will gather at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi today.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.