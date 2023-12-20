Opposition lawmakers will lead a protest march from the Parliament premises to Vijay Chowk in the national capital over their suspension. INDIA bloc floor leaders are also scheduled to have a meeting on Thursday morning at the office of the Rajya Sabha LoP. The Opposition bloc is also planning a nationwide protest on December 22 against the suspension of 141 MPs during the Winter Session.

INDIA bloc leaders came together for a fourth meeting this week and announced their intention to hold a nationwide protest on December 22.

Members of the Opposition group met for a also adopted a resolution to

opposition

most of the opposition members under suspension from the Lok Sabh

The INDIA bloc parties had a strength of 138 in Lok Sabha, of which 43 MPs are now left in the House.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!