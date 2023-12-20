comScore
INDIA bloc MPs to lead protest march on Thursday over suspension from Parliament. Details here
INDIA bloc MPs to lead protest march on Thursday over suspension from Parliament. Details here

 Livemint

Opposition lawmakers to lead protest march in national capital over suspension

New Delhi: Opposition leaders during a press conference after the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance�s (INDIA) meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday proposed Kharge's name as the prime ministerial candidate of opposition bloc INDIA, but the veteran Congress leader said it is important to win first and everything else can be decided later. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI12_19_2023_000324A) (PTI)Premium
New Delhi: Opposition leaders during a press conference after the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance's (INDIA) meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday proposed Kharge's name as the prime ministerial candidate of opposition bloc INDIA, but the veteran Congress leader said it is important to win first and everything else can be decided later. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI12_19_2023_000324A) (PTI)

Opposition lawmakers will lead a protest march from the Parliament premises to Vijay Chowk in the national capital over their suspension. INDIA bloc floor leaders are also scheduled to have a meeting on Thursday morning at the office of the Rajya Sabha LoP. The Opposition bloc is also planning a nationwide protest on December 22 against the suspension of 141 MPs during the Winter Session.

INDIA bloc leaders came together for a fourth meeting this week and announced their intention to hold a nationwide protest on December 22.

Members of the Opposition group met for a  also adopted a resolution to 

opposition

most of the opposition members under suspension from the Lok Sabh

The INDIA bloc parties had a strength of 138 in Lok Sabha, of which 43 MPs are now left in the House.

 

Published: 20 Dec 2023, 06:11 PM IST
