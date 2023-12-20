INDIA bloc MPs to lead protest march on Thursday over suspension from Parliament. Details here
Opposition lawmakers will lead a protest march from the Parliament premises to Vijay Chowk in the national capital over their suspension. INDIA bloc floor leaders are also scheduled to have a meeting on Thursday morning at the office of the Rajya Sabha LoP. The Opposition bloc is also planning a nationwide protest on December 22 against the suspension of 141 MPs during the Winter Session.