The Congress-led opposition moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday, the first such incident in the country's Parliamentary history.

Congress Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh said all parties belonging to the INDIA group have had no option but to formally submit a no-confidence motion against the Dhankhar for the “extremely partisan manner in which he has been conducting the proceedings” of the House.

“It has been a very painful decision for the INDIA parties to take, but in the interests of parliamentary democracy they have had to take this step,” he said.

Also Read | How BJP linked Adani bribery charges to George Soros and Sonia-Rahul Gandhi

The signatories included members of parliament representing the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Samajwadi Party, the DMK and the RJD.

The motion has just been submitted to the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha, Ramesh said.

The motion was reportedly submitted on Tuesday after chaos erupted in both Houses of Parliament. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs and opposition members clashed over various issues, including alleged links between Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and US businessman George Soros.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha houses were adjourned for the day due to the chaos during the Winter Session of Parliament that began on November 25.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi linked to organisation financed by George Soros Foundation: BJP

Considering the numbers in favour of the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the motion against the RS chairperson is expected to be defeated in the House. The INDIA bloc opposition had been planning to move the motion against Dhankhar for quite some time now. By moving it on Tuesday, the INDIA bloc wants to send a message against the RS chairperson who, it alleges, as presiding officer of the House, doesn't give its leaders an opportunity to speak in the House.

BJP's allegations against Sonia Gandhi The BJP has been attempting to counter Adani's bribery allegations by linking Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and her son, Rahul Gandhi, with US billionaire George Soros. Sonia is a Rajya Sabha MP, while Rahul is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

On Monday, Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju claimed that Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi's alleged connection with George Soros is a “serious” issue, urging all political parties, including the Congress, to unite against “anti-India forces”.