INDIA bloc no longer exists, Rahul Gandhi preparing for 2029 Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader
The remarks came as fissures were clearly visible in the opposition INDIA bloc as regional parties are asserting their dominance against the Congress while Nitish Kumar jumped ship again to go with NDA
In another jibe at his party, senior Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that the opposition INDIA bloc no longer exists and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar performed its last rites in Patna. The remarks came as fissures were clearly visible in the opposition INDIA bloc as regional parties are asserting their dominance against the Congress while Nitish Kumar jumped ship again to go with NDA.