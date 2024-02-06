In another jibe at his party, senior Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that the opposition INDIA bloc no longer exists and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar performed its last rites in Patna. The remarks came as fissures were clearly visible in the opposition INDIA bloc as regional parties are asserting their dominance against the Congress while Nitish Kumar jumped ship again to go with NDA.

“I think there is no such thing as INDIA Alliance. When the INDIA alliance was created, it immediately contracted a lot of diseases right after its birth. Then it went to the ICU and ventilator. Nitish Kumar performed its (INDIA) last rites in Patna...I don't think it exists anymore," the Congress leader said.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who is known to have a close association with former general secretary of Congress Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been criticizing the grand old party for the past few months. Recently, he also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

'Rahul Gandhi preparing for 2029 elections'

While taking a sharp dig at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that while other political parties are prepping up for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Congress seems to be preparing for the general elections in 2029.

Last week, the Congress leader also invited PM Modi to the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham.

"I had the privilege of inviting Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham to be held on February 19. Heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the honorable prime minister for accepting this," the Congress leader said in a post on X.

"It is a privilege for me to be a part of this sacred occasion associated with faith and devotion. Heartfelt gratitude to you Acharya Pramod ji for the invitation," PM Modi said in his response.

