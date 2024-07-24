INDIA bloc protest LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman defends budget in Rajya Sabha amid oppn’s protest over state allocations

INDIA bloc protest LIVE: Leaders of INDIA bloc protest against 'discriminatory' Union Budget 2024 which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23. The INDIA bloc leaders are demanding equal treatment to all States, in Parliament. While speaking to reporters, Congress President & LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Many didn't get justice (in Union Budget). We are fighting for justice."

On Opposition’s protest against ‘discriminatory’ Budget, FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha said, "…In every Budget, you don’t get an opportunity to name every state of this country...The Cabinet had taken a decision to set up a port on Vadavan. But Maharashtra’s name was not taken in the Budget yesterday. Does this mean that Maharashtra feels ignored? If a particular state is named in the speech, does it mean that programs of GOI don't go to these states? This is a deliberate attempt of the Opposition led by Congress to give the impression to people that nothing has been given to our states. This is an outrageous allegation...”

12.10 pm: ‘Modi government is focussed only on saving BJP government’, says Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala says, "... This is a 'kursi bachao budget', 'satta bachao budget', 'badla lo budget'. More than 90% people of the country have been isolated with this budget... Modi government is focussed only on saving the BJP government."

12.02 pm: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Jaya Bachchan join protest

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, LoP in Lok Sabha-Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, TMC MP Derek O'Brien in the Parliament as the INDIA bloc protest against 'discriminatory' Union Budget 2024. pic.twitter.com/ACiFGdMVdv — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2024

12.00: ‘Maharashtra is highest tax paying state, yet…’, says Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi On leaders of the INDIA bloc protesting against Union Budget 2024, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "This protest is against the discrimination in the budget. All the opposition-ruled states have been ignored... We witnessed 'PM Maharashtra Virodhi Yojana' in the Budget yesterday. Maharashtra is the highest tax paying state, yet we don't get our share in return..."

11.53 am: ‘Very little for most states’, says Shashi Tharoor Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says "There is very little for most states. There were a few expectations for Kerala, especially in the health sector, but all of them have not been fulfilled. Each state has its own issue to point to..."

11.50 am: Akhilesh Yadav on Budget 2024 Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav says "We all were demanding that farmers should get MSP but the support price is given to the alliance partners who are saving their govt, rather than the farmers...The government could not take any concrete step regarding inflation. Uttar Pradesh did not get anything. UP should have got a double benefit from the double-engine government. I think the people of Lucknow have angered the people of Delhi. Its result is visible in the budget. So what is the benefit of the double engine?..."