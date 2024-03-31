Sunita Kejriwal read out a letter written by her husband and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail, wherein he promised six guarantees on behalf of the Opposition's INDIA bloc.

Speaking at the INDIA bloc's rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, Sunita Kejriwal cited the Delhi CM's message and said, "If voted to power, INDIA bloc will fulfil six guarantees, including good hospitals and education..."

These six guarantees promised by Kejriwal included:

1 . 24-hour electricity across the country

2. Free electricity for the poor in the entire country.

3. Will build excellent government schools in every village and locality.

4. Will open Mohalla Clinic in every village and locality; and multi-specialty hospitals in every district. We will provide free treatment to all every citizen.

5. Will provide fair prices (Minimum Support Price) to farmers for their crops under the Swaminathan Commission.

6. Full statehood to Delhi

“These guarantees will be fulfilled in the next five years," Kejriwal said, adding that leaders have the financial plan to fulfil these guarantees .

‘Not asking for votes but…’

In his message, Arvind Kejriwal said, “I am not asking you to vote for me. I am not asking you to make anyone a winner or loser in the upcoming elections. Today, I seek cooperation from 140 crore people to make this country 'Bada Bharat'. I invite 140 crore citizens to make 'Naya Bharat'."

Meanwhile, Sunita Kejriwal, in her speech, called Arvind Kejriwal a "lion". She said, "Your Kejriwal is a lion, they will not be able to keep him in jail for long..."

She also asked, "...I would like to ask you something. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi put my husband in jail, did the Prime Minister do the right thing? Do you believe that Kejriwal Ji is a true patriot and honest person? These BJP people are saying that Kejriwal ji is in jail, he should resign. Should he resign?"

Sunita Kejriwal was speaking the 'Loktantra Bachao' rally attended by key opposition leaders at Delhi Ramlila Maidan. In a show of opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, INDIA bloc leaders came together at the Ramlila ground on Sunday in the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

The Opposition has been accusing the BJP of “misusing" central probe agencies ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections.

Among those who attended the rally were NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

